Circle to Search is one of Google's best additions to Android in recent years, enabling you to search for your phone's onscreen content quickly. Since its release in early January 2024, Google has continuously improved the feature with Song Search and the ability to identify AI images. The only issue with Circle to Search is its limited availability, as it is only accessible on Pixel and Samsung devices. Reports suggest Google could expand the gesture's availability to all Android devices this October, and it seems Xiaomi could be among the first to adopt the feature.

Xiaomi is gearing up to announce its new premium phones — the Xiaomi 14T and 14 Pro — in Europe on September 26th. Ahead of the launch event, some promo materials of the phones have leaked online, highlighting their Circle to Search integration (via SpillSomeBeans).

Back at I/O 2024, Google announced it wanted to bring Circle to Search to over 200 million Android devices before the end of the year. This is only possible if the feature drops its Samsung and Pixel exclusivity. Based on the leaked marketing materials, the Xiaomi 14T series will seemingly become the first phone outside Google and Samsung's stable to pack Circle to Search, ending its exclusivity.

The leak points to Xiaomi's upcoming premium phones featuring AI Notes, AI Interpreter, AI Subtitles, and AI Voice Recorder, all powered by Google Gemini. Xiaomi should expand the availability of Circle to Search and all Gemini-powered AI features to its other flagship devices, including the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, soon after the 14T's launch.

The marketing renders also confirm the specs of the Xiaomi 14T. It will sport a MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra chipset and a 5,000mAh battery with 67W wired fast charging support. Like other recent premium phones from the Chinese company, the phone will sport Leica-branded triple rear cameras, headlined by a 50MP IMX906 sensor, a 50MP telephoto, and a 12MP ultrawide.

The Xiaomi 14T Pro will apparently sport a faster Dimensity 9300+ SoC and an upgraded 50MP Sony Light Fusion 900 primary camera sensor. Both phones should go up for preorder soon after the launch event on September 26th and release in early October.