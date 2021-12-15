It came about as one model in an alphabet soup of releases this spring. Surprisingly, it was also set to be the first in its portfolio to receive Android 12. And in just a few days time, the Nokia X20 will indeed get it.
The news was announced on Nokia's community forums with X20 owners in a number of countries and regions joining the first wave to take in the Android 12 OTA starting by December 17.
The geographies are:
- Austria
- Belgium
- Croatia (Tele2, Vipnet)
- Denmark
- Egypt
- Estonia
- Finland
- Germany
- Hong Kong
- Hungary (Telenor HU)
- Iceland
- Iran
- Iraq
- Jordan
- Latvia
- Lebanon
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Malaysia
- Netherlands (Tele2 NL, VF, T-Mobile)
- Norway
- Portugal
- Romania
- Slovakia (O2 - SK)
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
A second wave will be announced at a later date which may include unmentioned carriers in some first-wave countries.
As an Android One device, the X20 is guaranteed 3 years of security opdates and three OS upgrades. When it comes to Android version jumps, Nokia is one of the slower OEMs to bring them along, but it generally gets the job done (well, don't tell that to Nokia 9 PureView owners) and at least it's kind of beating out the OnePlus 9 phones right now.
