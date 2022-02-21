Back in the early days of 2022 the OnePlus 10 Pro made its debut in China, and while we've yet to see the phone make its way to Western markets, we're already pretty familiar with it — it runs the blazing fast Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, offers a lot of RAM and storage, and comes in two colors — green and black. Before most of us even have a chance to buy those, the manufacturer is already announcing a new Extreme Edition model that comes in an all-new colorway — Panda White.

The just-announced new color (spotted by 9to5Google) keeps its big triple-rear-camera bump black but turns the rest of the back panel a pristine white. It gives off some serious panda Pixel 2 XL vibes, to the point it's even called "Panda White," and we're absolutely here for it. More than just being a pretty new face for the phone, this white colorway also marks a shift in materials to a ceramic back. That's a return to form for the company, recalling the ceramic OnePlus X we got back in 2015, so we're glad to see it make a comeback all these years later.

4 Images Expand Expand Expand Expand

Close

For this Extreme Edition, storage gets an upgrade to 512GB, up from 256 on the highest-end version in China. All other specifications remain the same, though — same Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU, same 12GB of RAM, same rear 50MP Hasselblad cameras, same everything. If you're in China and you wish to pick it up it, this version will set you back a bit more money, costing CNY 5,799, or just over $900. Oppo (remember, they're basically the same thing now) at least offers to throw in a pair of Enco Air earbuds with your purchase if you buy through its website, a $30 value. That may not beat Samsung's crazy pre-order bonuses, but it's better than nothing.

If you're feeling nostalgic about the Pixel 2 XL's panda colorway, this is probably the closest modern alternative you'll get. It goes on sale in China on March 1st, and you can pre-order it now.

The best Android phones in 2022 In the market for a new phone? Get a load of these

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email