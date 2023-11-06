Source: Motorola Motorola Razr (2023) $500 $700 Save $200 The Motorola Razr (2023) is an excellent mid-range foldable, packing all the features and power you'd want. Its 6.9-inch foldable panel can get decently bright, with a peak brightness of 1,400 nits. And the all-day battery life ensures you won't have to look for a charger in the middle of the day. $500 at Amazon

Foldables are probably the future of smartphones. And while they are almost ready to replace your regular candy bar phone, there's one major issue with them: price. The best foldable phones are priced anywhere between $1,500 and $1800, putting them out of reach for most customers. Flip phones like the Galaxy Z Flip 5 are priced much more reasonably, at around $1,000. If you are not keen on spending even that much on a foldable, there's the $700 Motorola Razr (2023). And if you take advantage of Amazon's latest deal, you can get the phone for as low as $500.

Why you should not miss this deal on the Motorola Razr (2023)

The Motorola Razr is not the fastest or the most premium foldable around. Unlike the Motorola Razr+ or the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, the regular Razr does not pack a big cover screen. You can customize the outer 1.5-inch OLED panel with different tiles, like weather, media, time, clock faces, etc. Flip open the foldable, and you get a 6.9-inch FHD+ display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,400 nits. That's impressive for a $700 foldable and even more for a $500 one.

Inside the Motorola Razr (2023) is a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chip. Again, it is not the fastest SoC around, but enough to smoothly run the stock Android-like experience Motorola's budget foldable provides. The only bummer is that the phone is available in only one variant: 8GB RAM with 128GB storage. There's no microSD card slot to expand storage down the line, either.

If you keep your expectations in check, you will be happy with the Motorola Razr's 64MP primary camera. It takes decent shots in daylight, while low-light photos are respectable at best. The accompanying 13MP ultrawide can also take good pictures, provided there's enough light around. Both cameras struggle to capture motion properly, though, which could be an issue if you love taking pictures of your kid or pets.

Battery life is another highlight of the Motorola Razr (2023), with the 4,200mAh cell providing enough juice to last a day. And with 30W fast charging support, topping the battery fully takes an hour.

The Motorola Razr (2023) is not the most impressive foldable. But at its discounted price of $500, it is certainly the cheapest. And you get that in a respectfully powerful package with a super bright foldable panel.