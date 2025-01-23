Summary The Magicx Mini Zero 28 offers affordable prices and performance for gamers.

Featuring three color options, it uses the Allwinner A133 Plus chip, supporting Dreamcast games.

Orders may be delayed due to the Spring Festival, but shipping is free, making it a great buy for gamers on a budget.

Handhelds are all the rage, especially with the Switch 2 coming soon, and one such area that should interest Android users is all of the Android-based emulation devices out there; from Anbernic to AYN to Ayaneo, there is no shortage to choose from.

This is where price and performance are important to differentiate which handheld is right for you, which is why there are businesses out there looking to undercut the bigger players, such as Magicx, a company that has reportedly been working closely with a handheld Discord community to create something that's both performant and affordable with the launch of the Mini Zero 28, currently priced at $60 (for the 64GB model) with the ability to emulate games up to the Dreamcast.

Related Best Android handheld consoles in 2025 There's an Android handheld for every situation

The Magicx Mini Zero 28 is currently priced to move

Source: Magicx

You may not have heard of Magicx unless you closely follow the growing handheld emulation scene, but thanks to a report by Retrododo, the manufacturer is getting more attention with a fresh handheld that has entered the market. As you can see in the image above, the Magicx Mini Zero 28 offers three color choices. Opaque black, a see-through purple, and a see-through glacier. Only the black model comes with black buttons, though the clear buttons on the Glacier look slick.

Now, we know the launch price is great at $60 for the 64GB model (with the 128GB model currently selling for $66 and the 32GB is already sold out), but what really matters is the performance-to-cost ratio. The good news is that the Allwinner A133 Plus chip used within the Mini Zero 28 already exists in other handhelds, so we know the Dreamcast claim is legit, and today, you can get in on the ground floor at a price that easily undercuts the competition, whether you're looking at the 64GB or 128GB model.

Source: Magicx

Full specs list for the Magicx Mini Zero 28

You'll want to order soon; the upcoming Spring Festival holiday will delay orders

Keep in mind the Magicx Mini Zero 28 ships directly from China, which means being conscious of the region's holidays is key at the start of the year when the Spring Festival is almost here. Magicx makes note of this on its website that delays are expected for orders placed after the 23rd of January, which is today. So, if you require your goods to ship immediately, you'll need to act fast, or you'll likely have to wait for the holiday to end to see your handheld shipped.