Anker SOLIX C1000 Portable Power Station $449 $999 Save $550 The Anker Solix C1000 is a midsize power station with big power potential. The 1056Wh LFP battery can kick out up to 1800W of power and surge up to 2400W to run many of your typical electrical devices using standard outlets, USB-A, USB-C, or a 12V car socket. Even better is you can recharge this C1000 from 0-100% in under an hour. $449 at Amazon

There are a lot of portable power stations out there, but our favorite of them all is where we'd like to steer you for this deal. The Anker Solix C1000 is seeing a massive discount at Amazon. It's currently going for $449, which is a $550 discount from its regular price of $999. This deal drops the C1000 awfully close to its lowest price ever and Amazon has it listed as a limited time deal, so now is the time to buy.

Why you should buy the Anker Solix C1000 portable power station

A portable power station can come in handy for backup power around the house, for keeping your devices charged while exploring the great outdoors, and for anyone who simply finds themselves on the road for extended periods of time. The Anker Solix C1000 is our pick for the best portable power station, and we like it even more while it's priced at $449 for this deal.

There are few devices the Solix C1000 can't power up, and in many cases, it can handle more than one of them at a time. From full capacity it's able to charge a large smartphone 92 times, a laptop 17 times, and a device such as a drone 21 times. It can power a coffee maker for more than 2.5 hours, a car refrigerator for up to 33 hours, and the lights around your house for up to 50 hours.

If this is something you intend to use for outdoor excursions like camping trips, road trips, and stadium tailgating, one of the biggest draws will be its fast-charging capabilities. Keeping all of your devices and electronics powered is going to run the Solix C1000 dry at some point, but when it's time to charge it back up, it's able to reach 80% battery capacity in just 43 minutes and a 100% charge in just under an hour.

The Anker Solix C1000 is an incredibly versatile power station that can come in handy for just about anyone. It regularly goes for $999, but this deal at Amazon drops it all the way down to $449. That's good for $550 in savings, and one of the best prices ever for the C1000.