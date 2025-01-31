Sharge Icemag 2 $60 $80 Save $20 The Icemag 2 is a great accessory for any phone compatible with Qi2 or USB-C, and right now you can grab it at its lowest price ever. $60 at Amazon

Amazon is stepping up with a great deal on the Sharge Icemag 2 MagSafe Power Bank. With a $20 coupon you can grab the Icemag 2 for $60, which is its lowest price ever. It’s a nifty little companion for any smartphone with Qi2 or USB-C compatibility. All you have to do to claim this $20 in savings is head over to Amazon and click the coupon before adding the Icemag 2 to your cart.

Why you should buy the Icemag 2 MagSafe Power Bank

Smartphones are as capable as ever, but with all of the performance and features they pack, they can also quickly run out of battery life. The Icemag 2 MagSafe Power Bank offers some additional power for just such a scenario. It attaches magnetically to any smartphone with Qi2 compatibility, and it can deliver some impressive wireless charging speeds. It offers 15W charging through its wireless connection, but you can tap into 30W fast charging technology by connecting your phone to the Icemag 2 with a USB-C cable.

Unlike some power banks and phone chargers, the Icemag 2 isn’t particularly bulky. It will add a little heft when it’s attached to the back of your smartphone, but Sharge has managed to scale it down from the dimensions of the original Icemag Power Bank. It also has a stronger magnetic connection and an upgraded magnetic coil. The Icemag 2 even has a fold-out kickstand that allows you to use it to prop up your phone for watching movies or having video chats.

The Icemag 2 is a great accessory for anyone who tends to drain their phone quickly over the course of the day. It can be particularly useful if you do a lot of gaming, or if you record a lot of video. But it also makes a great option if you travel a lot and don’t always have easy access to an outlet, as it’s both airline safe and super portable. It even has a cooling system to keep your phone from overheating while connected.

You can currently grab the Icemag 2 MagSafe Power Bank for $20 off, which brings it to an all-time low price of $60. When you get over to Amazon be sure to click the $20 coupon as you make your way to checkout.