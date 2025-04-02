Beats Pill (2024) $100 $150 Save $50 The Beats Pill delivers powerful audio, a portable form factor, and its all-time best price while this deal lasts. $100 at Best Buy $100 at Amazon

The Beats Pill is one of the more popular portable Bluetooth speaker options on the market, and right now it's seeing a significant price drop at both Best Buy and Amazon. You can pick up the Pill for just $100 right now, which is $50 off its regular price of $150, and the lowest price it's seen since its release. All color options in the Beats Pill lineup are available for $100, but this is a deal that isn't likely to last long, so be sure to scoop it up while you can.

Why you should buy the Beats Pill portable Bluetooth speaker

Beats is well known for its wireless headphones and wireless earbuds, but with the Pill, Beats puts together a pretty good option for those looking to play their music out loud. It drops some serious bass and an overall listening experience that will be adequate for most listeners. We touch on the Pill's audio quality quite a bit in our Beats Pill review.

But a Bluetooth speaker isn't just about audio quality. Portability is always something to consider. The Pill was updated in 2024 with a lighter and more portable design, and it includes an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance. It will fit in nicely at the beach, pool, or park, and with a removable lanyard included, the Beats Pill can even be strapped to a backpack on camping trips.

And while the Beats brand falls under Apple ownership, the Pill is compatible with all Bluetooth devices, including Android. It features instant one-touch pairing and automatic pairing across devices. It also has Apple's Find My software built-in, which can help you track the Pill down if it ever goes missing. Battery life is also impressive, with the Pill checking in at up to 24 hours of life on a single charge.

The Pill has a built-in USB-C port that allows you to charge your phone and other USB-C devices straight from its battery. This makes it a great portable Bluetooth speaker option, particularly while it's marked down to $100 with this deal. That price is good for $50 off the Pill's regular price, and it's the lowest price the Pill has seen.