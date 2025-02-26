Summary The Pixel Watch 3 now includes Loss of Pulse Detection in the US, a feature that can flag serious health emergencies.

The feature uses AI, sensors, and biosensors to track pulse in real-time.

If no pulse is detected, the watch triggers alarms, a countdown, and auto-calls emergency services with your location.

Google upped the ante in smartwatch fitness and wellness with the Pixel Watch 3, adding a game-changing capability to detect a loss of pulse. This opt-in Loss of Pulse Detection feature first launched in a handful of European countries last year and is now live in 14 countries. Now, US users can expect to get their hands on this potentially life-saving feature by the end of March.

The search giant announced today that the FDA has approved the Pixel Watch 3’s Loss of Pulse Detection, meaning it’s about to go live for users.

The Pixel Watch 3 takes wearable health tracking to the next level, working like a crash detection system, but for your heart. Instead of relying on motion sensors, it uses advanced biosensors to monitor your pulse in real-time. With a blend of AI, smart algorithms, and sensors, the watch keeps an eye on your heart rate. If it detects a loss of pulse, it automatically kicks off a set of pre-programmed actions to respond.

'Loss of Pulse Detection' comes with built-in emergency response mechanism

If the smartwatch detects a possible loss of pulse, it follows a step-by-step response system. First, it activates infrared and red light sensors to check for even the slightest heart activity while motion sensors look for any movement. If there's no response, an audible alarm goes off along with a countdown. If the user still doesn’t react, the watch automatically alerts emergency services, sending a message with the user’s condition and location.

If your pulse disappears, it’s usually a sign something is seriously wrong and needs immediate medical attention. Google’s research points to a range of possible causes—like cardiac arrest, breathing issues, circulation problems, drug overdoses, or even exposure to harmful substances. Basically, it’s a red flag that your body’s in trouble, and the Pixel Watch 3 is designed to catch it early.

Google makes it clear that the Loss of Pulse Detection feature isn’t foolproof; it might not catch every single case of pulselessness. The company also notes that it’s not meant for people with known heart issues or those who need constant heart monitoring. So, while it’s a handy safety net for many, it’s not a one-size-fits-all solution.