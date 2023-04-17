Fitbit makes some of the best fitness wearables on the market. But they target adults and aim to track their vital sleep and health metrics. While the company has made some kid-centric fitness bands like the Fitbit Ace, they have been a cut-down version of one of its wearables. There were rumors of the Google-owned company working on a dedicated kids' smartwatch with a built-in camera and cellular connectivity. Now, the first alleged images of the watch have made their way to the internet, revealing its chunky design.

In the leaked photos sent to 9to5Google, the front of Fitibit's upcoming kids' wearable looks similar to the Versa. The only difference being it houses a camera at the top bezel. You can see the watch in blue in the photos, with red and yellow side buttons. Even the seemingly removable watch band is done in blue.

4 Images

Close

Image source: 9to5Google

Since Fitbit is apparently planning this watch for kids, the color combination has likely been decided based on what children usually find attractive.

The best Android smartwatches do not feature a built-in camera, so it remains to be seen how Fitbit plans to use the sensor on its kids' wearable. Coupled with cellular connectivity, it seems the company might want to offer some kind of wrist-based video calling on the wearable. But this is not confirmed at this point. Meta was also rumored to work on a smartwatch with a camera, but it was eventually canceled.

One of the images shows the setup screen, which looks similar to Fitbit OS rather than Wear OS. Despite being acquired by Google, Fitbit has stuck to its own OS instead of adopting Wear OS, suggesting Fitbit OS is nowhere to go.

There's no word on availability, but rumors have indicated the first Fitbit smartwatch for kids with cellular connectivity and a built-in camera could debut in 2024.