Of all the wireless earbuds Anker makes, the Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro aren't the only ones with a long name, but, unlike many of them, they're on sale right now and there are plenty of good reasons to pick them up.

We've reviewed Soundcore gear before and were pretty happy with the results then. Earlier this year, we found out about the Air 2 Pros and they seemed to hit all the right notes with Qi wireless charging capability, active noise cancellation with sidetone settings, endorsements from Grammy Award winners, and up to 7 hours of battery life. But if $130 was a little too expensive for you, you have a new opportunity to get them for less.

Occasional deals have stepped the price down over time, but this latest footfall takes it firmly below the $100 mark. You've got four colors to choose from and they're all $90 for while supplies last. Hit the big blue button below.

Buy from Amazon

Wyze kicks off its birthday celebration with some very affordable new accessories for its very affordable smart cameras Solar panels for outside, lamp sockets for everywhere else

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email