Anker 736 Charger (Nano II 100W) $40 $75 Save $35 The Anker 736 is a 100W charger with enough capacity to easily charge a USB-C laptop and phone at the same time. You can even charge older devices with a USB-A port still included. $40 at Amazon

As our daily carry tech continues to blur the lines between utility and entertainment, keeping our devices charged is more important than ever. I don’t want to carry half a dozen slow pack-in chargers and cables to make sure I’ve got enough power for my tech, and don’t want to rely on slow pack-in chargers anyways.

With the right charger, I can get all of my tech charged from a single plug whether I’m just working from my laptop, or need to get my phone and earbuds quickly powered up for a long walk. The Anker 736 Charger, one of Anker’s Nano II models, has two USB-C ports and a USB-A port so you can connect both the latest devices as well as some older tech.

Not all 100W chargers can deliver their full power over a single port, but the Anker 736 can drive up to 100W from either USB-C port with a compatible device plugged in, like a laptop. If you want to charge multiple devices at once with both USB-C ports, it can still provide 60W from one port and 40W from the other. With the USB-A port offering up to 18W, you could even charge three devices reasonably quickly at once. If you’re stuck with a single plug in an airport or on a train, you don’t have to make the tough choice of what not to charge.

If you’re looking to keep your tech charged up without waiting hours for a slower charger to do the job, the Anker 736 is unlikely to disappoint. It has a fairly compact housing and folding prongs that make it good for travel and stowing in a backpack. It’s also a good fit to keep at your desk with enough power for a work-from-home setup with a wireless charger, laptop, and phone plugged in at once.

Is this Anker charger better than the one that came with your phone?

Get your phone's fastest charging speed, even if it didn't come with a charger

If your phone came with a charger, which is getting rare, it’s likely designed to work only with the top speeds supported by that phone, and may not be a great fit for charging your other devices. For example, your previous Samsung phone may have come with a 25W charger that doesn’t support the top speeds of newer phones, like the S24+.

If you buy cheaper phones, like the Galaxy A25, you might only have an older 5W or 15W charger from a previous budget device, which doesn’t support the full charging speed of the A25. Furthermore, those older chargers won’t deliver enough speed to keep a laptop running.

A powerful charger like the Anker 736 100W can ensure you get the best charging speed on all of the devices you carry. If you’ve got a large power bank, such as one with 10,000mAh capacity or more, it can take hours to top it up on a pack-in charger. When I work away from home, I need to keep my phone, laptop, and camera charged and ready to work at any time. While I’ve got individual chargers for each device, a charger that can support all three at once can save time and reduce headaches.

This charger has Anker’s PowerIQ 3.0, which means it’s ready to charge Apple and Android devices, as well as a wide range of other device with support for Adaptive Fast Charging, QuickCharger 2.0 and 3.0, PPS, and PD 3.0. If someone with an iPhone asks to use your charger, they might even get to experience the fastest charging they’ve ever seen.

While a lot of tech has moved to USB-C, even iPhones, there are still some devices that need a USB-A port, unless you go out and buy a bunch of new cables as well. For example, I have a Sony A-series camera that charges with micro-USB. The Anker charger will work with the USB-A to micro USB cable I already have.

When I’m on the go, a single high-power charger that’s smaller than the one that came with my MacBook and can still charge it at full speed is worth every penny.