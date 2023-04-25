After months of leaks and rumors, the OnePlus Pad went official at the beginning of February 2023. It was an odd unveiling, as OnePlus never mentioned the tablet's pricing and release date. Eventually, the Pad got a reserve date and then a pre-order date, but its pricing remained a mystery. In the end, OnePlus confirmed that its first tablet will go on sale on April 28, and its price will be revealed three days before that — on April 28. That day has arrived, and the OnePlus Pad's final US pricing is now official.

In the US, the OnePlus Pad will set you back by $479 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. That's a reasonably impressive price, given the tablet's high-end internals, which include an 11.6-inch 144Hz LCD panel, a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chip, and a 9510mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. It runs on Android 13-based OxygenOS optimized for the big display. At this price point, the OnePlus Pad provides better value than the best Samsung tablets.

If you pre-reserved the Pad by paying $99 earlier, you can pay the balance now and get the Magnetic Keyboard or the $99 Stylo for free. As a launch offer, OnePlus is also providing heavy discounts on accessories if you bundle them with your tablet's purchase. So, you can get the OnePlus Folio case for 50% off and score a 20% discount on the Buds Pro 2.

Irrespective of whether you pre-reserve the tablet or pre-order on April 28, it will begin nearly a couple of weeks later, on May 8.

Interestingly, OnePlus is not launching the Pad's 12GB RAM/256GB variant in the US. In India, the entry-level model with 8GB RAM is priced at Rs 37,999, while the 12GB configuration is available for Rs 39,999. There are some card offers that further sweeten the deal. The European pricing is €499, while in the UK, the tablet will cost £449.