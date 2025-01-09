Summary The POCO X7 Pro Iron Man Edition drops in select Asian countries, priced at $399 with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage, but it’s skipping markets like the US and India.

The Iron Man Edition has a design straight out of the MCU, featuring Iron Man’s arc reactor, a red power button, Tony Stark’s signature, and a custom UI.

Despite the cool design, the Iron Man Edition shares the same specs as the regular X7 Pro.

Smartphones these days are pretty impressive, but let’s be real, they can start to feel a little samey. That’s where limited-edition models come in. Over the years, phone makers have teamed up with big brands to create exclusive devices that stand out from the usual lineup. These phones often come with special designs, unique software, and cool accessories. Unfortunately, the catch is that many of these limited-edition phones are only available in certain regions, leaving a lot of fans missing out. A great example of this is POCO's latest budget phone release.

The POCO X7 Pro Iron Man Edition is making a limited debut in a few Asian countries. Sadly, it’s skipping big markets like India and the US, as per Android Central. This special edition comes with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, priced at $399. For comparison, the regular X7 Pro starts at $299, and the 512GB version goes for $369.

As expected, the Iron Man Edition rocks a design straight out of the Marvel universe. The back of the phone showcases iconic Iron Man details, with the arc reactor front and center, all wrapped in a striking mix of red, black, and gold. To top it off, the phone features a red power button and a Tony Stark signature on the case. The package also includes a bold red charging cable and a specially designed SIM ejector.

The rest of the back has this cool 3D texture with platinum highlights, giving it a look that’s both awesome to see and fun to hold. The phone comes with a protective case that’s not just built to keep it safe, but also shows off its awesome back design.

Close

The special edition phone is basically similar to the regular version

Despite its distinctive design, the Iron Man Edition has the same specs as the regular POCO X7 Pro. You get a 6.67-inch 1.5K OLED display and a 120Hz refresh rate. It also supports HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and can hit up to 3200 nits of brightness. The display is tough too, with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. Inside, it’s powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra octa-core processor.

Unfortunately, the POCO X7 Pro Iron Man Edition is not available in the US or the UK, as per Digital Trends. While the Iron Man version is off-limits in the UK, other X7 Pro models should be hitting the market there. With its limited availability, this edition is bound to be a must-have for collectors and Marvel fans.