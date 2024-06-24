Summary YouTube Music got a sleep timer feature in February 2023, playing catch-up with other music players for Android.

The YouTube app for Android is rumored to be working on adding a sleep timer feature as well.

Google could take its time to develop the sleep timer for the YouTube app, so it may be a while before it's available.

Google took its time but finally added a sleep timer to YouTube Music in February 2023. The feature has long been present in the best music players for Android, so the company was playing catch-up to its competition here. But despite being around for longer and having a wider userbase, the YouTube app for Android lacks a similar feature. This could finally change, with YouTube possibly working on sleep timer functionality for its app.

An APK teardown of the latest YouTube app for Android (v19.25.33) by Android Authority reveals references to the sleep timer. Based on the strings, you can set the timer in hours or minutes, after which the playback will automatically stop. In YouTube Music, you can set a sleep timer for 5 minutes, 15 minutes, 30 minutes, or an hour. There's no option to set a custom length for the timer, but the YouTube app might take a different approach.

Apparently, when the timer is about to end, you can reset it or tap done to continue watching the video. A notification will also purportedly appear in the notification shade, showing the timer's countdown.

Netflix tested adding a sleep timer to its Android app back in 2021 but eventually removed the feature. No other popular video streaming service provides similar functionality.

YouTube could take a while to add the sleep timer option

For now, the sleep timer for the YouTube app is still under development, and there's no telling when Google will make it live. When it goes official, the functionality should also be available on YouTube's iOS app, but it's unlikely to make its way to the web or other devices. Since it was first spotted in development, it took Google over nine months to add a sleep timer to YouTube Music. So, you could end up waiting a while for the feature to appear in the YouTube app.

YouTube Music offers a handy "End of song" option in its sleep timer. Here's hoping Google provides a similar option on the YouTube app, which would automatically stop playback at the end of a video.

A sleep timer would be a welcome addition to YouTube, considering how widely the video-sharing platform is used for listening to music, podcasts, and watching long-form videos.