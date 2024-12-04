Key Takeaways Gemini's Utilities extension allows handling tasks like alarms and media playback.

Initially limited to some users, Google is now widely pushing the extension to all Android users.

The extension enhances Gemini's functionality by allowing multiple commands, but it only works with English prompts.

Google unveiled a handy Utilities extension for Gemini in November of this year. The extension enables Gemini to handle basic tasks like managing alarms, controlling media playback, and more. Before the extension, Gemini had to rely on Google Assistant to process such commands. In typical Google fashion, the Utilities extension was initially only rolled out to a limited number of users. Almost a month later, Google is widely pushing the extension to all Android users.

A tipster informed us about the broader public rollout of Gemini's Utilities extension. Several of my AP team members also got access to the extension on their phones. The extension did not initially appear on my Xiaomi 14 Ultra, but it popped up after a restart. It is enabled by default, so if rolled out to your account, you can start using it right away.

Besides asking Gemini to open apps, manage your alarms, etc., the Utilities extension enables the AI-powered assistant to handle multiple commands simultaneously.

As Google notes on the Utilities extension support page, it currently only works with English prompts. You must also have Gemini Apps Activity enabled for the extension to work. On the Pixel 9 series, the Utilities extension enables Gemini to search for screenshots in the Pixel Screenshots app.

The support page also highlights that Gemini will prefer Google's Clock app over any similar apps installed on your device. While Gemini can set alarms and timers in third-party apps, other advanced functionality is not available.

Utilities extension makes Gemini a lot more useful