Amazon's Fire TV Stick lineup is full of options at various price points. Right now you can grab the best Amazon HD streaming device for just $20, as the Fire TV Stick is seeing a hefty discount. The Fire TV Stick regularly goes for $40, making this deal good for $20 in savings and 50% off. Amazon will even throw in an additional 20% off if you have a device to trade-in.

Why you should buy the Amazon Fire TV Stick

Premium streaming devices by Amazon such as the Fire TV Stick 4K Max are out there, but if a Full HD 1080p picture is plenty of resolution for you, the Amazon Fire TV Stick is a chance to save. This is the latest release of the Fire TV Stick that's being discounted for this deal, and it's 50% more powerful than previous generations. It also comes with an Alexa Remote so you can control things with only your voice.

The reason to consider a streaming device of any kind, of course, is to get all of your favorite streaming content onto your TV. The Fire TV Stick allows you to stream more than 1.5 million movies and TV episodes, and it includes built-in access to platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock, and more. Live TV is also accessible through subscription services like Sling TV and YouTube TV.

The Fire TV Stick even comes with access to a ton of free content. You can watch more than 300,000 free movies and TV episodes from streaming apps like Tubi and Pluto TV. And with that included Alexa Remote, all of this content is easily searchable and controllable. You can use it to launch certain shows across different apps, and preset buttons allow you to set quick access to your favorite streaming services.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick is an affordable option for simplifying the way you access content even at its regular price of $40. With this deal it's a bit of a steal. Amazon has the Fire TV Stick marked down to just $20, which is good for $20 in savings, and it's one of the best prices the Fire TV Stick has ever seen as well.