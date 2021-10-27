It shouldn't be too surprising that the Pixel 6 takes some fantastic photos — even if the telephoto lens on the Pro model leaves something to be desired. Videos are a whole other conversation, of course, and to our surprise, early demonstrations seem promising. Unfortunately, the writers at Android Police are mere mortals — we can't get up in the air to try out capturing video from a birds-eye view. So leave it to a willing tester to tie his Pixel 6 Pro to a drone for some sweet, sweet aerial shots.

YouTuber OriginaldoBo got his hands on one of Google's new smartphones a little early and decided to try out its stabilization technology with an unexpected experiment (via 9to5Google). Using a smartphone mount attached to a custom-built drone, he managed to capture a video test you won't find in most reviews. With the lens set to wide and stabilization set to normal, the Pixel 6 Pro took to the skies, cruising between tree branches, over bodies of water, and eventually up across the horizon.

It's worth watching the video in its entirety, but the takeaway is simple: it's pretty impressive. OriginaldoBo shot the footage in 1080p at 30FPS, so if you were hoping for slick 4K 60FPS captures, you wouldn't find them here. Regardless, it still outputs some pretty amazing content, especially compared to Pixel phones of the past.

Obviously, this isn't something most consumers should be trying on their own — it's far too dangerous for anyone to tie their daily driver to a drone. Check out the entire video above to live vicariously through someone else's efforts.

