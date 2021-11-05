We're just a few months out from the rumored release date for Samsung's next flagship phone, which means it's time for the leaks to start flowing at full force. After months of renders detailing all sorts of different design options for the Galaxy S22, we're finally seeing what it looks like in real life. If you've spent this year wishing the Note series would make a return, you might be in for a pleasant surprise.

Jon Prosser at Front Page Tech unveiled new leaked photos of the Galaxy S22 this morning, showing off its new design and — perhaps most noticeably — a finalized camera lineup. We've seen several iterations on what the bump might look like on Samsung's next phone, ranging from one big wedge to two separate ridges. It turns out the S22 is ditching its bump altogether, instead opting for a flat back with each of its lenses protruding from the back of the phone.

Despite the new look for the camera bump, it seems like the lens selection hasn't changed much at all. Prosser notes the same four cameras from the S21 Ultra, including:

108MP main camera

12MP ultra-wide

10MP 3X telephoto

10MP 10X periscope

Presumably, any significant changes in photo quality will come from improved software and processing power, not from advances in hardware.

As for the rest of the device, it sure does look like a Galaxy Note. From the squared-off corners and flat edges to the S Pen slot built right into the chassis, the S22 Ultra looks more like a successor to last year's Note 20 than anything else. That might not be such a bad thing — plenty of people have missed Samsung's phablet series during its hiatus, and not having to wait until next summer for a new release should make stylus fans happy. But if you were hoping the S21's lovely design would continue for another generation, it seems like Samsung has already returned to the drawing board.

Whether the Note series will ever return remains a mystery. Even if it's dead for good, Samsung fans can rest assured the phablet dream will continue to live on — in spirit, if not in name.

