Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro + $20 Amazon Gift Card $189 $270 Save $81 The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro is a great option for anyone in the Samsung Galaxy ecosystem looking for wireless earbuds with good ANC and great sound quality. They are even easier to recomend with today's bundled discount. $189 at Amazon

Looking for last-minute Cyber Monday deals? We have you covered. Check out this bundle from Amazon that includes a gift card paired with Samsung's latest flagship wireless earbuds, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. We liked the Buds 3 Pro a lot in our review, specifically for their great sound and customizable ANC. They also have most of the features you'd expect in premium buds, such as protection against sweat, adjustable EQ settings, and a wireless charging case. Today's discount matches the one from last week at $60 off but adds a free $20 Amazon credit, giving you a total of $80 in savings.

Why the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro should be your next earbuds

Close

We scored the Buds 3 Pro an 8 out of 10 in our review. They look a lot like AirPods, but we found that they actually sounded noticeably better. There's a bass-heavy sound signature out of the box that offers a lot of fullness on the low end but doesn't smother the rest of the soundstage. You can also customize the sound to your liking with options like a bass boost mode for even lower lows or a treble boost setting for more emphasis on the mids and highs. The ANC is not quite as impressive, but still serviceable. It blocks a fair bit of sound and has an ambient mode to let in situational audio.

Call quality has improved on the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro thanks to a triple-microphone array and the new blade design, which, by default, positions the earbuds closer to your mouth. Other features include an IP57 rating for dust and water ingress protection (up to 1 meter for up to 30 minutes), so you can wear them for tasks like working out or yard work, and a carrying case that can charge either wirelessly or via USB-C. You get six hours out of each earbud with ANC enabled and a total of 26 hours combined with the charging case's capacity. The numbers aren't earth-shattering, but you can extend that to 30 total hours with ANC off.

The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are the best earbuds the company has ever produced, and they are extremely easy to recommend to Galaxy device users. For everyone else, there is obviously less of an incentive to overlook the other great wireless earbud options, but today's deal might help. If you are at all interested, take advantage of Amazon's discounted Buds 3 Pro + gift card bundle—it ends today.