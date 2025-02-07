Fitbit Inspire 3 $80 $100 Save $20 With the Inspire 3 comes Fitbit's well-known fitness tracking abilities, and a minimalist approach that makes it more affordable than many smartwatches on the market. $80 at Amazon $80 at Best Buy

One of the more affordable fitness trackers on the market is seeing an even lower price right now, with the Fitbit Inspire 3 marked down to $80 at both Amazon and Best Buy. The Inspire 3 regularly costs $100, so this deal is good for $20 in savings. If you decide to make a purchase at Best Buy, you can save even more with the trade-in of a similar device. The Inspire 3 is available in three different colors, each of which is seeing this $80 sale price.

Why you should buy the Fitbit Inspire 3

We consider the Fitbit Inspire 3 to be among the best Fitbits, and we find it to be the best 'no frills' option in the lineup. Fitbit's minimalist approach to the Inspire 3 makes the fitness tracker one of the best out there for shoppers on a budget. Its design is sleek and modern, and its internal hardware provides everything most people will need in order to track their workouts and bio data.

Fitness and activity tracking, of course, is the name of the game when it comes to Fitbit. But additional tracking abilities you'll find in the Inspire 3 include always-on wellness tracking. With this turned on the Inspire 3 watches for changes in your resting heart rate, your blood oxygen levels, your skin temperature, and more. These measurements help you get to know your body in a different way, and help you determine health steps that may be best for it.

Also included in the Inspire 3's metrics repertoire is a stress management score that tells you how well your body is handling stress, as well as a daily readiness score, which looks at stress, sleep patterns, and workouts to determine what your body can handle for your next set of activities. The Inspire 3 can even help you with your mental health. It has mindfulness sessions built in, with each available to teach you healthier ways to respond to stress.

You'll be able to get up to 10 days of battery life out of a single charge with the Inspire 3, so you can head out on a road trip, an extended camping trip, or a week of work without needing to think about where you'll charge up. It has just about everything onboard that most fitness enthusiasts will be looking for, and with its minimal design it's able to offer it at one of the more affordable prices among smartwatches.

