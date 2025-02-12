Last year, the Moto Razr+ (2024) was one of our favorite folding phones, and for good reason. It has excellent performance, a gorgeous display, and a sleek form factor. However, it carried the typical folding phone premium on launch, selling for $1,000. It’s a significant amount of money, especially if you’re trying out folding phones for the first time.

Thankfully, time has done its thing, and Amazon is selling the Moto Razr+ (2024) for $580, $420 off its original MSRP. For a phone that’s been out less than a year, it’s an impressive discount. If you’ve been on the fence about trying a folding phone, here’s why the Moto Razr+ is worth a purchase at its new price.

Why you should buy a Moto Razr+ (2024)

For $580, the Moto Razr+ packs an impressive punch. Its Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset is snappy despite having less performance than the SD8G3 in the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6. Paired with 12GB of RAM, my Razr+ is smooth, and I’ve yet to experience any hiccups or slowdowns. It was worthy of its higher price tag last year and bests similarly priced midrange phones today.

I love the Moto Razr+'s 4-inch external display. It’s more useful than you think and perfect for scrolling Instagram and Facebook without unfolding your phone. I’ve enjoyed the mini-games that Motorola pre-installs for the external display. They are well-designed and fantastic time-wasters when you have a few minutes to spare. Unlike the Galaxy Z Flip 6, you don’t need Good Lock to get the most from the outer display, apps will run fine by default, and you can choose how much of the screen is used, cropping to avoid the cameras.

I discussed the outer display, but the internal display is no slouch. It’s a gorgeous and saturated 6.9-inch LTPO AMOLED refreshing at 165Hz. It’s silky smooth and responsive, giving you a complete smartphone experience once you unfold your Razr+.

Durability is always a concern with folding phones, but I’ve had nothing but good experiences with the two Razr+ devices I’ve owned. The 4,000mAh battery provides fantastic battery life and decent charging speeds: 45W wired and 15W wireless. I get high-quality photos from the phone’s pair of 50MP sensors in good lighting. Motorola has never been speedy with software updates. Still, the company promises 3 years of Android upgrades and 4 years of bi-monthly security updates, but don’t be surprised if those updates occasionally slip longer.

All told, the Moto Razr+ (2024) is a fantastic, sleek phone that I always have fun using. I already loved it at $1,000, and it gets even more exciting for only $580.