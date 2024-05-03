Eufy G30+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum Save $203 w/ promo code 0UBOSHCO $197 $400 Save $203 With 2,000Pa suction power, Wi-Fi connectivity, planned pathfinding, and the ability to self-empty, the Eufy 30+ offers features of a $400+ robot vacuum, but it's currently on sale for $197. All you need to do is enter promo code 0UBOSHCO at checkout to get the discount. $197 at Amazon

Robot vacuums, like most consumer tech products, are a collection of compromises. You want high performance, and you want a good price, but typically, the better performing the vacuum is, the more expensive it is. But that's not the case with the Eufy G30+, thanks to the massive discount that is currently available. The RoboVac offers premium features like Wi-Fi support for smart control, 2000Pa of suction power for picking up tiny crumbs and heavy pet hair, and a self-empty station, and right now you can pick it up for less than $200.

Related Best cheap robot vacuums in 2024 Keep the cost low, while still enjoying a powerful and efficient clean

Why you should buy the Eufy G30+ Robot Vacuum

Source: Eufy

The main reason you should buy the Eufy G30+ right now is the price tag. At its normal retail price of $400, we would be having a very different conversation, comparing it and its features to $400+ vacuums. But at its current sale price of $197, well, you'd be hard-pressed to find many products that compete with this one in this price range. As aforementioned, the two most notable features are Wi-Fi support and the included self-empty station. Wi-Fi, of course, allows you to connect to your wireless network for much better smart controls, as opposed to Bluetooth, which would force you to be near the device to send it commands.

The self-empty feature shouldn't need much of an explanation. One of the biggest drawbacks of these smaller robot vacuums is how quickly their little dust bins fill up and need emptying. This completely removes that hurdle, and gives you up to 8 weeks of hassle-free cleaning (the self-empty station bin will, itself, need to be emptied at some point). Other features include Allergy Care Certification, which means it'll capture 99% of allergy-causing dust, BoostIQ technology for heavier messes, infrared obstacle avoidance, and a slim profile to fit under low furniture. As for battery life, you'll get up to 100 minutes per charge with standard suction.

Again, if the current price on this vacuum was $400+, there wouldn't be a sense of urgency to buy it. We'd advise you to check other models with similar features in this price range and see which is truly best for you. The fact that it's currently more than 50% off, and we don't know how long that's going to last, makes it all the more appealing right now. So grab the Eufy G30+ Robot Vacuum for $197 while you still can—just make sure to enter the promo code 0UBOSHCO at checkout to get the discount.