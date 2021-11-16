Is it Black Friday yet? Nope? Well, get used to seeing those words until your eyes fall out of their sockets. Speaking of sockets, you'll probably need some to charge up your devices once nature's next inevitable wallop heads your way. Consider, then, Jackery's Explorer 1000 portable power station — now on sale for $180 off.

This monster battery has a 1,002Wh charge capacity and a running capacity of 1000W with room for up to 3 AC outlets, two USB-C ports, and two full USB ports (one of them supporting Quick Charge 3.0), plus a car charger port. It supports pass-through charging and can be equipped with solar panels (sold separately) for when the rough going goes long. We've had good praise for Jackery products before and we don't feel like the Explorer 1000 will deviate from the track record.

Right now, you can get the Explorer 1000 for $819 when you clip Amazon's on-page coupon for $180 off. It's the only real deal we've seen for this chonker and it's specifically being marked off for the pre-Black Friday rush.

