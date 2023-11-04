Source Sony Sony WF-1000XM5 $248 $298 Save $50 The newest generation of our favorite wireless earbuds is already seeing a better deal than it did during the October Prime Days. These buds are noticeably smaller and shinier than their predecessor, and while the change to the volume controls (and the buds' texture) may not be welcome to all, they're much easier to wear for long periods. $248 at Amazon $250 at Best Buy

One of the bigger letdowns of Prime Day Part 2 back in October was that we only saw a measly $30 discount on some of the best wireless earbuds on the market. The Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds launched three months ago at the end of July — Sony silently launched them while everyone was distracted by Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic launch — and they'd held fast at their launch price of $300 stubbornly all fall outside that $30 tax rebate of a "deal."

While $248 is still quite the price for wireless earbuds, it's progress, and given the sound quality, consistent performance, and some of the best ANC around, this earbud deal might be perfect for you to pick up now before you have to endure that four-hour flight home for Thanksgiving and/or Christmas. After all, no matter how good a Black Friday sale is, it's no use if you can't get the product you need before you've flown there and back.

Why I adore my Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds

I wore mine through the airport this week, and there are few things quite as lovely as being able to literally tune out the world and walk through a crowd hearing nothing but sweet sounds of soft rock and J-Pop. It's also been a lifeline in my apartment after a family with a toddler moved in upstairs, stomping around at all hours of the workday (and occasionally work night); Sony's ANC is second only to Bose, though I'd argue that Sony has a much better app and multipoint experience.

Bose's multipoint has a tendency to get dragged back towards the first device connected immediately after the second device pauses without switching back over once the second device starts playing again. At times, the only way to force the device back is to completely disconnect the first device, but Sony allows you to fix the audio to one device or the other without forcing the connection closed entirely. This is handy when I'm watching TV with the earbuds in to block out the neighbors and still want to be able to hear and accept phone calls should they come in from my phone.

These buds do have a few small flaws. The shiny sides to these buds can, at times, make them a bit more difficult to get out of the case as slipperiness and the magnetic grip of the carrying case work against your oily butterfingers. The volume controls have also shifted this generation, with volume up being handled by the right bud and volume down by the left rather than volume being one of the control sets you can apply to one ear's touch controls or the other.

There's a middling-to-fair chance that Sony might knock another $25-50 off among the Black Monday audio deals — or Cyber Monday, I could see it being held to the very end and only going for a day or two — but this deal expires Sunday night, so I wouldn't hold too much hope of it getting much better or lasting very long.