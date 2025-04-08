Summary Bigme's HiBreak smartphone is ditching its SIM and turning into an e-reader like Boox's Palma.

The HiBreak e-reader will have specs similar to those of the smartphone model, maintaining 275 PPI.

Bigme likely aims to undercut Boox on Amazon by offering a more affordable e-reader.

One of the latest trends with e-readers is phone-sized e-readers, first explored by Boox with the Palma. Of course, one of the biggest complaints about the Palma and its sequel is that neither are a phone, and what with Hisense really being the only one making E Ink phones (that aren't sold in the US), this left room in the market for Bigme to fill with the HiBreak, an E Ink smartphone packing 4G that does actually work in the US. This left fans begging for a 5G model, which is coming, known as the HiBreak Pro. Still, with Boox cleaning up with the Palma and Palma 2, it was clear Bigme would need a device that could compete.

Well, thanks to coverage over at Good E-Reader, we now know Bigme is planning to release a HiBreak without a SIM slot, essentially turning the phone into a regular 'ol e-reader like Boox's Palma. Details are still light, but Good E-Reader has a video hands-on, so the device indeed exists and should be coming soon despite the fact it still doesn't have an official name.

Bigme's HiBreak is ditching its SIM

Expect the same internals as the HiBreak smartphone minus SIM support

Beyond Good E-Reader's article announcing the new Bigme device sans SIM slot, a video was created showing the e-reader in-hand. While it's worth acknowledging that the site runs its own store selling e-readers (including the unnamed Bigme discussed in this article), which means it has an incentive to talk up the very devices it covers, the above video appears to honestly discuss what the Bigme HiBreak minus a SIM slot looks, feels, and runs like, offering a solid first look at Bigme's unamed device.

