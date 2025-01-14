JBL Clip 5 Bluetooth Speaker $60 $80 Save $20 JBL's Clip 5 is an ultra-portable Blueooth speaker that features a built-in clip, which allows you to easily attach it to a bag and various other items. It sounds great, it's waterproof, and it's on sale now for just $60. $60 at Amazon

Like many gadgets, the best Bluetooth speaker is the one that you'll use, and thanks to its size, built-in carabiner, and rugged exterior, you'll be able to use the JBL Clip 5 almost anywhere. That's right, clip it to your shower caddy so you can shampoo while jamming out to Shakira; clip it to your belt loop while you do yard work and other chores; clip it to your disc golf bag to keep the energy up for the entire round, or clip it to your hiking pack so you can summit with Snoop Dog. It's ultra-portable, it's waterproof, and right now it's on sale for just $60.

Why you should buy the JBL Clip 5 Bluetooth speaker

As we've already touched on quite a bit, the big selling point for the Clip 5 is its portability. This isn't a speaker you are going to use to throw a large house party or to serenade your audiophile friends over dinner. No, it's the speaker you'll use when you are outdoors or somewhere remote, and you want a hands-free way to play music out loud. The built-in carabiner is fully integrated into the housing, and it's big enough and opens wide enough to clip onto almost anything. The exterior is IP67-certified, meaning it's dustproof and waterproof at up to 3 ft for 30 minutes. Additionally, at least part of the speaker is made out of recycled materials, and you get these oversized, tactile playback buttons, both of which further add to the 'outdoorsy' vibe.

The sound quality probably won't blow you away. But it won't disappoint you either. The Clip 5 delivers punchy bass and impressively loud volume for its size. On the off chance you don't find it sufficient, you can easily pair it with a second JBL speaker for stereo sound thanks to the built-in Auracast tech. As for battery life, JBL advertises up to 12 hours of playback time, plus an additional three hours with Playtime Boost. This is actually pretty neat—if your battery is running low but you want to keep the party going, just tap the Playtime Boost button to add up to 3 more hours to your battery life.

Are there probably better ways to spend your $60? Sure. But with its sleek, ultra-portable design that comes in nine cool colorways and all the benefits and features listed above, I don't know if I can think of many ways to spend $60 that would be more fun than the JBL Clip 5. Be sure to take advantage of this 25% discount while you still can!