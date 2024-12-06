Your changes have been saved Follow Followed Follow with Notifications Follow Unfollow Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra $800 $1200 Save $400 Everything about the S9 Ultra tablet screams premium—from the massive 14.6" AMOLED display to the hefty $1,200 retail price tag. Its size and power are probably overkill for most users, but with today's $400 discount, it becomes much more accessible for those interested. $800 at Best Buy

The major sales events may be over, but you can still grab one of the best tablet deals of this holiday shopping season. Best Buy is currently taking $400 off the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. This extra-large device might feel too cumbersome and overpowered for the average user. However, for those looking for a nearly 15-inch tablet for activities like streaming, gaming, drawing, or other digital graphic work, today's massive discount makes the S9 Ultra much more affordable.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

Close

The big story here is obviously the S9 Ultra's display, which is a 14.6-inch AMOLED that features a 120Hz refresh rate. The end result for you, the user, is a beautiful screen with excellent viewing angles, sharp details, colors that pop, and butter-smooth scrolling. Samsung makes the best mobile panels in the business, and that prowess really shines on this souped-up S9. Add in the impressive 4-speaker audio setup that produces surprisingly robust stereo sound, and you have a portable companion that is perfect for watching movies or playing games.

The Ultra is also a productivity powerhouse. With its Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and 12GB of RAM, it can run up to three applications at once, in split-screen, with ease. It also supports Samsung's DeX mode, which gives you more of a desktop-like experience when you connect the tablet to a keyboard and mouse or an external display. Rounding out the features are 12MP/13MP front and rear cameras and Samsung's Galaxy S Pen stylus for sketching or taking notes. Battery life is solid—enough for you to get about 12 hours of mixed use between charges.

It's worth reiterating how large this tablet is, as it can be a bit unwieldy to hold—especially one-handed and with such small bezels–and use for long periods of time. But as long as you understand that, we don't think you'll be disappointed. Even though it is now a generation old, the S9 Ultra is still one of the best Android tablets you can buy in terms of size and performance, and the current $400 discount makes it all the more appealing.