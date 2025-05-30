Arlo Video Doorbell (2nd Gen 2K) $60 $130 Save $70 Video resolution 1944x1944 (2K) Wi-Fi connectivity 2.4GHz Battery 4730mAh Field of view 180-degree diagonal Live View Yes The Arlo Video Doorbell 2k is easy to install and comes with everything most people need in a video doorbell. That includes 2K resolution, smart notifications, and an integrated siren to ward off suspicious activity.

Good news is knocking if you'd like to add a little security to your home. There's a deal at Amazon that drops the price of the Arlo Video Doorbell 2K down to just $60, which is more than 50% off. We think the Video Doorbell 2K is one of the best smart doorbell cameras even when it's at its regular price, so we highly recommend it while it's $70 off and at one of its lowest prices ever with this deal.

Why you should buy the Arlo Video Doorbell 2K

You really can't go wrong with the Arlo Video Doorbell 2K, at least not if you want something simple and convenient. The camera checks in at 2K resolution with HDR capabilities, so you're getting a nice, sharp image. Night Vision is also part of the camera's features, ensuring you can see what's going on at night just as clearly as you can during the day. Should you see something going on that you don't like, the Video Doorbell 2K has an integrated siren so you can let everyone know about it.

You'll also be able to speak directly to people on your front porch, as this video doorbell comes with two-way audio. It even allows you to create pre-recorded messages that you can set to play when you're not able to respond. You'll be able to do this with your smartphone, which you can set up to receive various kinds of alerts from the Video Doorbell 2K. Alerts ranging from people at the door to package delivery are in play here.

The Video Doorbell 2K has multiple powering options, the most convenient of which is with the rechargeable battery. If you have existing doorbell wiring or want to go through a professional install, you can also configure it to be powered by wires. Weather resistance keeps the Video Doorbell 2K running through all seasons, and there are a number of premium features available if you decide to add an Arlo Secure Subscription to the mix.

The Arlo Video Doorbell 2K regularly costs $130, which might be a little pricey for a video doorbell focused on simplicity and ease of use. With this deal, however, it's well worth buying. You can grab Arlo Video Doorbell 2K for just $60 at Amazon for a limited time.