Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones $379 $429 Save $50 Battery Life Up to 24 hours with ANC Material Plastic, Aluminum, Leather (Protein) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 Noise Cancellation Yes Microphones Built-in microphones The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones are the company's latest flagship over-ears. They sport a familiar folding design and feature Bose's new Immersive Audio tech that enables spatial stereo audio on any device. These headphones also support Fast Pair for easy pairing on Android.

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra are our pick for the best premium headphones, and while that means they come at a steep price, they're made more affordable with a rare deal going on. The QuietComfort Ultra are marked down to $379 at Amazon, which is good for $50 in savings, as they regularly go for $429. This is marked as a limited-time deal and there's no telling how long it will last, so don't hesitate to grab some savings if you the QuietComfort Ultra sound good to you.