Bose QuietComfort Ultra, white background

Your Rating

Rate Now
Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones
$379 $429 Save $50
Battery Life
Up to 24 hours with ANC
Material
Plastic, Aluminum, Leather (Protein)
Bluetooth
Bluetooth 5.3
Noise Cancellation
Yes
Microphones
Built-in microphones

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones are the company's latest flagship over-ears. They sport a familiar folding design and feature Bose's new Immersive Audio tech that enables spatial stereo audio on any device. These headphones also support Fast Pair for easy pairing on Android.

$379 at Amazon

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra are our pick for the best premium headphones, and while that means they come at a steep price, they're made more affordable with a rare deal going on. The QuietComfort Ultra are marked down to $379 at Amazon, which is good for $50 in savings, as they regularly go for $429. This is marked as a limited-time deal and there's no telling how long it will last, so don't hesitate to grab some savings if you the QuietComfort Ultra sound good to you.