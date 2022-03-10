The freshly announced Android 12L update is set to land on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro later this month, but if you want it right now you can have it on your handset through a specific custom ROM. The ProtonAOSP custom ROM has just been updated, and the new 12.3.0 upgrade brings all the Android 12L changes to your handset today.

You can download ProtonAOSP 12.3.0 today using this link. You’ll have to have a rooted handset, and it’s important to note that this is a fork of Android. That means there will be some differences compared to the pure Android 12L experience you’ll eventually receive if you wait on the official update from Google. If you're on the Android Beta Program, you can technically get access to the new features as the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have both been included on a new surprise beta for the June Feature Drop.

Android 12L’s changes are slight for the Pixel 6, and they’re mostly designed to improve the experience on foldable phones and Android tablets. The changes include a new two-column layout across the system, including on the notification panel. There are also improvements to split-screen mode, and a new taskbar that looks similar to Chrome OS for easy access to other apps.

If you don’t want to download a custom ROM, you may be waiting a while longer for Google to release the update for the Pixel 6. The company has said it’ll be “later this month”, but we’ve yet to get an official release date. Other compatible Pixel devices, such as the Pixel 5 and Pixel 5a, are already receiving the update so we're hoping it'll be sooner rather than later when it lands of the latest Pixel handsets.

Nothing promises The Truth at March event — but we'd settle for a phone The company secured $70 million in funding and drums up its March event

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email