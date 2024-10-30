Lenovo Chromebook Duet 11 (2024) $279 $379 Save $100 If you're looking for an affordable ChromeOS tablet with plenty of versatility, the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 11 (2024) is a great option. It has great portability, a beautiful screen, and includes the cover and keyboard in the box. The kickstand can also be used to prop the device up in either landscape or portrait orientation, which is a nice touch. $279 at Best Buy

Portability, versatility, and power — that's what Lenovo's Chromebook Duet 11 delivers. Now, if all of that sounds like something you're looking for, you'll be happy to know that this device also provides great value with its retail price of just $379.

With that said, we've got a huge surprise for you, as the Chromebook Duet 11 has now just dropped $100, and can be had for just $279 from Best Buy for a limited time. This is one of the best Chromebook deals that you're going to find right now, so get it while you still can.

What's great about Lenovo's Chromebook Duet 11?

Close

On paper, the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 11 is fascinating, with its 11-inch 2K screen, MediaTek Kompanio processor that's paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. When it comes to the form factor, this thing is a compact tablet, but its built-in kickstand makes it extremely versatile, especially when paired with the included keyboard.

Not only is it light and portable, but it's also capable of being a productivity beast if you need to. As far as what we loved about this tablet, well, the screen is brilliant, offering excellent colors and contrast, with a peak brightness of 400 nits. It's also a touchscreen which offers support for a stylus, just in case you want to jot down some notes or sketch something out.

As you might have figured out by now, the tablet runs ChromeOS, which is quite powerful if you know how to use it and temper your expectations. It won't run Windows or macOS apps, but it does have a vast library of apps thanks to Android app compatibility. Furthermore, you also get a variety of apps built for the internet, which is where ChromeOS really shines.

Overall, the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 11 provides a good experience. And while small, it does offer a lot to love, especially if you're looking for something that is extremely affordable. With that said, there are other options available when it comes to Chromebooks, but if the Lenovo looks like it could fit your lifestyle, then grab it now before you miss out on this stellar deal.