Bendable E Ink screens have been a thing for some time now. Heck, you can buy bendy E Ink screens on Amazon to build your own device with, they have hit the masses, just not in any popular consumer e-reading products, at least not yet. Well, with screens that bend, it was inevitable that we would eventually see a folding E Ink device.

Thanks to an announcement at Touch Taiwan (via Good E-Reader), we now know a company called Readmoo has revealed the Mooink V, a folding E Ink device built with a color E Ink screen. The device is set to launch soon, though there is currently no word on which regions will see the launch. However, if you live in the US and want to see the Mooink V for yourself, a live demo will be available at Display Week in San Jose, California, which runs from May 11th to the 16th, with exhibitionsopen from May 13th to 15th.