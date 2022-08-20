Maybe we laid "The Dark Knight" on a little too heavy, but let us have our fun — we're sure you'll be having fun right along with us as the Android Police podcast covers the launch of Android 13. Plus, we've got Jerry Hildenbrand from Android Central to espouse terrific kernels, too.
01:49 | Commissioner Gordon says...
- Android 13 review: The update we need, not the one we want
- Android 13 breaks automatic clipboard syncing, and Google won't fix it
- Google won’t let you downgrade your Pixel 6 or 6a from Android 13 — here’s why
- Google’s official Android 13 statue sure looks a bit like a butt
32:38 | In other Pixel-related news...
- Pixel 6 Pro mod promises extended battery life by making one little tweak you might not even notice
- Ongoing Pixel 6a 90Hz display testing shows better success
- Google Pixel tablet going 64-bit-only? That's a big deal
