Key Takeaways Chrome for Android now supports background playback for "Listen to this page" text-to-speech feature.

Playback continues if you switch to another app, similar to Safari on the iPhone.

The change is rolling out as part of Chrome 130 for Android.

At the beginning of the year, Google started testing a "Listen to this page" accessibility tool on Chrome for Android. The feature started rolling out in June 2024, though Google only made it official with the September Android Feature Drop. As the name indicates, "Listen to this page" uses text-to-speech to read out articles and webpages you browse in Chrome. While handy, a major limitation of this accessibility feature was that it did not support background playback. Google is fixing this drawback with Chrome for Android's latest release.

Previously, Google Chrome for Android would only read out an article while it was in the foreground. You could switch to another tab, but the playback would stop if you switched away from the browser. Similarly, the audio would stop playing if you locked your phone's screen with Chrome not running in the foreground.

With Chrome 130 for Android, Google is improving the "Listen to this page" functionality and adding background playback support (via 9to5Google).

When you switch to another app, the article being read by Chrome will appear as a media player in the notification panel, with play/pause and 10-second forward/rewind buttons.

Though a minor update, this change brings Google Chrome for Android in line with Safari on iPhone, which has long offered this functionality. Plus, it makes "Listen to this page" a much more useful accessibility tool.

Customize "Listen to this page" audio playback as you like

Like before, you can tweak the audio speed to as slow as 0.5x or as fast as 4x and choose from several voice options. You can also set the browser to highlight text and automatically scroll through the content.

This accessibility improvement to "Listen to this page" is rolling out as part of Chrome 130 for Android, which is already available for download through the Play Store.

Google is working on several additional enhancements for Chrome on Android. Recently, it announced that Chrome 131 for Android will support third-party autofill services, allowing your password manager to fill in your login credentials easily.