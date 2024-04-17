Summary A regulatory listing hints at a successor to the Pixel Buds Pro, suggesting a new model is on the horizon.

The Pixel Buds Pro 2 might have a bigger battery, offering a potential for longer listening time compared to the original version.

While details are sparse, the expected upgrade in battery performance could lead to enhanced user experience for the earbuds.

The Google Pixel Buds Pro are still one of our favorite wireless earbuds, despite being two years old already. They're an awesome pair of earbuds with great sound and decent noise cancelation. But since 2022, Google's silence about a new version has left buyers debating whether to go for the current model or wait for the next-generation model. It looks like the wait for the next-gen Pixel Buds Pro might be over soon, with Google reportedly cooking up a successor, as hinted by a couple of regulatory listings.

As per 91mobiles, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 charging case has appeared on certification sites in Denmark (UL Demko) and South Korea (Safety Korea). Though the launch date of the earbuds is still up in the air, these listings might offer some solid information about what to expect from the Pixel Buds Pro's next version.

From the listings, it looks like the Pixel Buds Pro 2 case (model GH8tQ) might have a bigger battery. It's listed at 650mAh, which is a bump from the original Pixel Buds Pro's 620mAh. This could mean longer listening time, but we'll have to wait and see how much of a difference it makes.

In our review of the Pixel Buds Pro, our own Taylor Kerns found that the charging case can juice up the buds about twice more. The Pixel Buds Pro have already shown significant battery life improvements from earlier versions, so if the Pixel Buds Pro 2's case gets a battery bump, we can likely expect a similar upgrade in battery performance for the earbuds themselves.

Bigger battery in the charging case might mean more listening time

Although it's not a huge jump, the battery boost might hint at a bit longer usage for the Pixel Buds Pro 2. Google stated the original version could last up to 31 hours of playback with active noise cancelation off, so expecting a similar claim with a few extra hours added doesn't seem far-fetched.

That said, the listings didn't spill the beans on other details. We're still in the dark about potential upgrades like better noise cancelation, fresh sound settings, or even snazzier Bluetooth codecs. But it's common for more information to trickle out as the launch date nears, so keep those ears peeled for updates.