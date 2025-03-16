iRobot Roomba Essential Vac (Q0120) $130 $250 Save $120 The iRobot Roomba’s three-stage cleaning system and adjustable suction levels handle everything from carpets to hardwood with ease. With a solid 120-minute runtime per charge, it covers plenty of ground before automatically heading back to its dock to recharge. $130 at Amazon

For busy professionals who don’t have time to fuss over cleaning, the iRobot Roomba is your go-to floor-cleaning sidekick. This little powerhouse maps out your space, tackles dust and debris, and adjusts seamlessly to different surfaces. It follows a smart, efficient cleaning path, recharges itself when needed, and even takes voice commands through Alexa.

If you’re thinking about ditching the hassle of manual vacuuming, the iRobot Roomba Q0120 is a no-brainer. At just $130, down from $250, it’s a steal that makes the perks of robot help totally obvious.

What's great about the iRobot Roomba?

If you’re dipping your toes into the world of robot vacuums, the iRobot Roomba is a solid starting point, especially if you’re curious about how it stacks up against old-school cleaning. This thing handles all kinds of floors, and its edge-cleaning brush gets into those pesky corners like nothing else. Plus, setting it up is a breeze, and if you’re an Alexa fan, you can boss it around with your voice.

Related Best robot vacuums in 2025 Keep your floors sparkling clean with minimal effort

Even without a self-emptying dock, this Roomba keeps your floors spotless with hardly any effort on your part. Its three-stage cleaning system tackles dirt, dust, and pet hair, while smart sensors help it navigate efficiently. It’s also super easy to use—just unbox it, hit start, and let it do its thing.

The iRobot Roomba Q0120 is smarter than your average vacuum; it maps your home for efficient, no-nonsense cleaning. It moves in neat rows, dodges obstacles, and even knows to avoid stairs. With three suction levels, you can choose between a quieter clean or max power for tackling tough messes.

With the iRobot Home App, you’re in full control—schedule cleanings, track progress, and tweak settings from anywhere. If the battery runs low mid-clean, the Roomba heads back to its dock, recharges, and picks up right where it left off.