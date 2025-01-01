Your changes have been saved Baseus 240W Smart Charging Station Don't forget to apply the coupon $130 $200 Save $70 For a streamlined charging setup, this hub is a great pick. Its compact design lets you power up multiple devices, including laptops, without cluttering your space. The mobile app might not be a standout, but the charger’s performance definitely delivers. $130 at Amazon

The growing number of personal electronics in our homes has resulted in a messy, cluttered charging setup. That is why charging stations have become a must. A desk charging station offers an organized way to manage all your devices in style.

One such charger is the Baseus 240W smart charging station, a five-port USB-C GaN desktop charger. This powerhouse is perfect for any gamer or professional's desk, and right now, you can snag it for just $130 on Amazon if you're a Prime member. Be sure to grab the $30 off coupon on the listing page to score the deal at checkout. Originally priced at $200 when it launched in early 2024, this is the lowest price yet, saving you a solid $70 on a super capable charger.

Why the Baseus 240W smart charging station is worth your money

The Baseus charging station packs the power of a 240W smart adapter with the convenience of an extension cord. It's not the lightest at 620g and 6.8cm tall, but its compact size (11.5 x 4.3cm) keeps your desk neat. Despite its small footprint, this charger delivers serious performance.

This charger has a DC barrel connector for laptops, plus a bunch of adapters for even more compatibility. The plug is fixed, and it works with any AC outlet from 110V to 240V. Just press and hold the glass panel on top to toggle the LED screen, which shows the wattage for each port (with labels) and the total wattage. The screen is bright enough to see in the sun but not so bright that it’s annoying in low-light environments.

With a generous 147.5cm (almost five feet) cable, this charger easily reaches nearby outlets. Plus, for tech enthusiasts, a companion app lets you control some of the charger’s features with ease.