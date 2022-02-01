We're going to come out and say it: Samsung should have done this from the start. The Galaxy S21 FE never should have sold for $700 with a $100 gift card or some discounted earbuds. This is what it needed to do.

The Galaxy S21 FE is basically the Galaxy S21 with some hedge clippings on the ground. The display is up there in terms of vibrancy, but not in terms of refresh rate. There's also a little less RAM for the taking with 6GB of it going into the version with 128GB of storage and 8GB for the 256GB. Still, it gets lengthy One UI/Android support and if you're really into Samsung's ecosystem, it's definitely a worthwhile pickup.

Image Gallery (2 Images) Expand Expand

Close

The pricing was what killed our mood in the first place, though. Like the S20 FE, the S21 FE was offered up at a full retail price of $700. The predecessor, however, launched with a $100 no-nonsense discount right out of the gate at a time when its competition (including Samsung's own S20) couldn't really provide a match.

Amazon is now doing the phone maker a very kind favor by taking on a discount of $100 on its own. The 128GB version is now $600 while the 256GB is $670. That gives the new FE equal footing or better with the Pixel 6 and is a marked departure from the S21's $800 MSRP.

You can opt to pay $700 anyways and get a $100 Amazon gift card with your phone, but we're just saying — like it or not — that these recent FEs are definitely not $700.

Shop Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

See at Amazon

NYT decides to preemptively ruin Wordle ahead of it running out of 5-letter words Start holding your breath for 'you've reached your limit of free Wordles'

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email