ASUS ROG Cetra True Wireless Gaming Earbuds $65 $100 Save $35 The Asus ROG Cetra is a pair of wireless gaming earbuds that offer a lot of bang-for-your-buck, even if you're not a gamer. They feature low-latency audio, up to 27 hours of battery life with quick-charge tech, and right now they are on sale for just $65. $65 at Amazon $65 at Best Buy

The word 'gaming' gets inserted into a lot of product names and tag lines these days, and it can mean a lot of different things. It can indicate there is built-in lighting of some sort, low-latency wireless tech, or that the product is customizable. For the Asus ROG Cetra true wireless earbuds, it actually means all of the above. Each earbud has a built-in light bar, they offer a Game Mode for low-latency audio, and you can customize the audio via the Asus Armoury Crate app. The earbuds also feature solid sound, noise cancellation, and a wireless charging case. So, whether you are using them for gaming or otherwise, they are worth checking out at this all-time low price.

Why you should buy the Asus ROG Cetra wireless earbuds

Credit: Asus

Like Asus' other ROG products, the Cetra have gaming in their DNA. You can tell immediately, just by looking at them, with their futuristic design and the aforementioned light bars along the stem of each earbud. They flash when you remove them or place them in the charging case, but not much else. The light bar on the case itself is a bit more useful. It glows blue or red, depending on the charging status, and there is even a small dot-matrix logo on the inside of the case that glows in various colors.

Perhaps the most notable feature, however, is the low-latency gaming mode. Asus doesn't really explain how it pulls this off, but it claims that it offers 'greater audiovisual synchronization for gaming.' Digging through reviews from both experts and customers, the results seem to be a bit hit-or-miss. Some claim it eliminates all noticeable Bluetooth lag, and others, not so much. It appears to be very subjective depending on the device the earbuds are connected to, the type of game you are playing, and how sensitive you are to lag.

But even if you have no intention of using these for gaming, they make a great case at the current price point. The hybrid active noise-canceling does a good job eliminating background noise, and the tuned 10mm drivers offer surprisingly strong and full sound. Add in the wireless charging case (with USB-C), the Armoury Crate app that allows you to make EQ adjustments on the fly, the omnidirectional mics for calls and in-game comms, and you have an impressive package for the current sale price of just $65.

If you want the best wireless headphones, you are going to have to look elsewhere, and perhaps pay hundreds of more dollars. But if you just want a good pair of cheap buds that can be used for gaming, you really should keep the Asus ROG Cetra in mind.