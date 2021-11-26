Even at full price, Chromebooks are usually a pretty affordable way to gift your or a loved one with a brand-new computer. You'd think Black Friday would bring a swath of deals on Chrome OS machines, but with demand so high this year, it seems like some manufacturers are holding back on offering killer sales for their hardware. If you're after a new Chromebook for the student in your life, Asus has one of the only discounts worth looking at this year.

The Asus Chromebook Flip C433 isn't one of the company's high-end MacBook Air-killers, but it sure looks the part. With a sleek blue-silver finish, metal chassis, and the company's signature "NanoEdge" display, this is a sub-$400 Chromebook that avoids the usual plastic builds and thick bezels for a modern look. As a 2-in-1 laptop, you can flex its 14" 1080p around to turn the C433 into a tablet, perfect for taking notes or doodling during class, and a fully backlit keyboard means you can keep writing well into the night.

Under the hood, Asus has packed this model with an Intel Core m3-8100Y and 8GB of RAM — nothing to write home about, but certainly better than the usual years-old Celeron processor and 4GB of memory you'll find in this price range. 64GB of storage is plenty of space for Chrome OS, but you can always expand it with a microSD card slot.

At $330, the C433 is $150 off its usual price, marking an all-time low for Asus's budget Chromebook. In a year filled with mediocre laptop sales, this is easily the best we've seen yet. Hit the link below to grab yours.

