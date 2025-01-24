Anker Flat Plug Power Strip $20 $36 Save $16 The Anker Flat Plug is the ultimate ultra-thin power strip. It features plugs and ports for up to 10 devices, plenty of surge protection, and it measures just 6 x 3 x 1 inches. Why wouldn't you grab at least one for just $20? $20 at Anker

Anker makes some of our favorite phone chargers and charging accessories in general, so we definitely took notice when the Flat Plug went on sale. Like the company's other products, the power strip features a sleek design, robust features, and it's backed by a solid warranty. It has six AC outlets and four USB ports, meaning you can essentially plug in and charge 10 devices at once. It has an ultra-thin profile for fitting into tight spaces, and right now you can snag one for just $20.

Why you should buy the Anker Flat Plug Power Strip

The Flat Plug might just look like your average surge protector or power strip at first glance—albeit with a more modern design—but it contains some conveniences you don't see very often in this space. The first one is space. The distance between each of the AC outlets allows you to fit even the largest adapters in, side by side, without taking up multiple spots. Also, notice that the outlets are at a slight angle, making them easier to access. The other thing is the ultra-thin flat plug. It measures just 0.35 inches deep, meaning it can easily tuck behind a desk or cabinet.

In addition to the six AC outlets, you also get four USB plugs: two USB-C and two USB-A. The power here won't blow your hair back. You get a 20W PD for the first USB-C, 15W for the second, and 12W for the USB-A ports. You can use them all at once, but they are essentially sharing 15W of output power, so this is not where you want to fast-charge your devices. They can still come in handy in a pinch. Anker says the power strip is rated to withstand an energy surge of up to 300J, and it offers a lifetime connected equipment warranty of $200K for peace of mind.

To recap, you get all the aforementioned little conveniences, a modern, ultra-slim design, an 18-month warranty, and a lifetime connected equipment warranty. You get all of that for an all-time low price of $20. Take advantage of this Anker Flat Plug deal while you still can.