Power banks are among the most helpful mobile phone accessories you can own. They allow you to keep your phone battery topped up wherever you travel. Anker is one of the most popular brands for power banks, but if you own a particular model the company is asking you to return the product. The Anker 535 Power Bank has been recalled by the company, and you should follow its instructions.

The 535 Power Bank has been deemed a potential fire hazard. It’s believed the product may have been the cause of a house fire in Maryland, USA, earlier in February. According to a local newspaper, Master Deputy State Fire Marshal Oliver Alkire who is overseeing the investigation into the fire said the power bank was “the most probable cause”.

According to Anker’s recall notice, the fault is impacting a “small number” of power banks. The exact model is the Anker 535 Power Bank (PowerCore 20K) with model number A1366. If you’re unsure what model you have, turn the power bank around and look at the bottom of the rear for its information. In the second line, you’ll see "Model" and then a five-character code that tells you the exact version you have.

If you have the A1366, Anker recommends you stop using the product immediately and store it in a safe location. It then recommends you safely dispose of the battery pack, so don’t throw it directly into the trash. Instead, follow along with our guide on how to safely and responsibly dispose of batteries. You’ll also be able to apply for a refund from Anker, but you’ll need proof of purchase and an order number. You can fill in the form on Anker’s website here to apply for the refund now. If you're in need of another portable battery, we've got a guide on the very best power banks you can buy today.