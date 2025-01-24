Anker MagGo (5K) Power Bank $20 $40 Save $20 The Anker MagGo 5K stands out for its slim design, making it easy to carry around. The magnetic wireless charging support makes it easy to charge your phone even when on the move. And with the kickstand, you can prop the phone up for a video call or watching a movie while simultaneously charging it. $20 at Best Buy

There is no shortage of portable power banks for Android phones. Among them, Anker's offerings stand out for their impressive features and durable build quality. The company offers a range of power banks with wireless charging functionality under its MagGo moniker. They are portable and feature magnetic wireless charging, making them easy to carry while offering the convenience of hassle-free wireless charging.

The MagGo 5K is among the smallest offerings from the company, packing a 5,000mAh cell. Typically, Anker sells this power bank for $40. However, a fantastic deal drops its price to just $20.

Why you should buy the Anker MagGo 5K portable power bank

Source: Anker

The Anker MagGo 5,000mAh power bank stands out for three reasons. First, it is ultra-compact and light, making it easy to carry around. Second, the built-in 5,000mAh cell is big enough to charge most flagship phones from empty to about 75%-80%.

Third, it supports MagSafe, so it can magnetically snap on the back of your phone to charge it wirelessly. This will work with any MagSafe or Qi2-compatible phone. Plus, it has a built-in kickstand that props your phone at the perfect angle for video calls or enjoying movies during a flight.

A kickstand on a portable charger is an often-overlooked feature that proves incredibly useful in a variety of situations. So, don't dismiss the kickstand on the Anker MagGo as a gimmick.

When charging wirelessly, the MagGo delivers up to 7.5W power to top up your phone's battery. For faster charging, switch to a USB-C cable to boost the output to 12W. The power bank itself charges at 10W speeds and supports passthrough charging. So, you can charge your phone and power bank through a single cable.

If you're constantly on the move and need a reliable power bank to give your phone a quick boost for a few extra hours of use, the Anker MagGo 5K is the perfect pick. With a 50% discount bringing the price down to only $20, it's an absolute steal.