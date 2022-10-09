Made. By. Google. What has been made this year? Have the Pixel phones been made better? Did Google give short shrift to Nest fans who wanted a new wired video doorbell? There's plenty of whataboutism to go around, but we'll do it head-on, in-depth, and with the AP frame of mind you've come to know us for. Strap in for another podcast.
If you enjoy our show, the best thing you can do to help us out is to rate and review wherever possible. Subscribe, too!
05:11 | Pixel Phones
- Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro hands-on: Refined elegance
- The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are here: Google nails the balancing act
29:03 | Pixel Watch
- Google Pixel Watch hands-on: Trying to live up to the hype
- The Google Pixel Watch is finally here with a premium $350 price tag
39:51 | Miscellany
- Google teases Pixel Tablet once again, reveals magnetic speaker dock
- Google Pixel Tablet may have two different dock options
- Google's new wired Nest Doorbell is here a whole year after being teased
47:24 | The end
Find the team on Twitter - @journeydan @AraWagco @Will_Sattelberg @PointJules
Reach out to us - podcast@androidpolice.com