Key Takeaways Xiaomi plans to develop its custom chip for future devices to reduce reliance on Qualcomm and MediaTek.

A custom chip could enhance Xiaomi's ecosystem integration and help it comply with Chinese guidelines.

Developing a reliable custom chip is challenging, as exemplified by the struggles of Samsung and Google.

The best Android phones use Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon chip, with MediaTek being the preferred second choice for mid-range and premium devices. Xiaomi is no different, using the latest and greatest Snapdragon chip on its flagship phones every year. In fact, over the last few years, it has been among the first to launch devices using the latest flagship Snapdragon SoC. However, it seems the company wants to reduce its dependency on Qualcomm and MediaTek and is working on an in-house chip for its future devices.

A Bloomberg report citing several sources claims that Xiaomi's custom chip could enter mass production in 2025. The move will help Xiaomi stand out in a crowded market where almost all phones are powered by Qualcomm or MediaTek chips. It will also enable the company to follow the guidelines of Chinese officials, who have asked local companies to reduce their reliance on US tech.

An in-house SoC can help Xiaomi in more ways than one. It can use the same chips inside its EVs to deliver better ecosystem integration across its devices. Reports of Xiaomi's developing its mobile chip first surfaced in April 2021. Interestingly, this isn't the company's first foray at building its own SoC.

In February 2017, the company unveiled the Surge S1, its first homegrown SoC. However, the chip only made its way inside one phone, the Xiaomi Mi 5c, before Xiaomi forgot about its existence altogether.

Xiaomi also has close ties with Qualcomm, so it remains to be seen how it will manage that relationship while pursuing its in-house SoC ambitions. Based on the chipset's performance in Xiaomi's testing, it might decide not to launch the SoC or only use it on selected devices.

Building a custom mobile SoC is not an easy task

Building a decent mobile SoC is easier said than done, as it is a challenging and expensive job. Over the years, several companies have tried to develop their homegrown mobile chips with little to show for it.

Samsung is the most prominent of the bunch, with its Exynos division faltering in recent years. The situation is so bad that the company will supposedly once again not equip its upcoming flagship Galaxy phone with an Exynos chip.

Google is another major tech giant that uses its own Tensor SoCs in its devices. While their AI performance is impressive, the chips are heavily criticized for their overheating issues and poor efficiency, which supposedly even Google knows. Their performance is also at least a few generations behind that of the latest Snapdragon and MediaTek mobile chips.

In recent years, Apple has been the only major company to successfully build its mobile SoCs, surpassing the competition and delivering exceptional performance and battery life.