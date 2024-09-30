Key Takeaways Oppo has confirmed that the Find X8 series will support 50W magnetic wireless charging.

Each model in the Find X8 series will have 50W wireless and reverse charging, along with a range of magnetic accessories like cases, a 5,000mAh power bank, and a 50W charger—compatible with iPhones too.

Oppo is looking to make wireless charging standard across all future Find series models, including the Find N series, while expanding its accessory ecosystem.

MagSafe started out as just a wireless charging solution, but it’s turned into a whole ecosystem of magnetic accessories for iPhones. Now, you can find all sorts of handy products, like wallets, car mounts, and more. Noticing this trend, a few Android brands have jumped on board, with Infinix at the forefront, launching a MagSafe-style charger for its Note 40 series earlier this year. Another Android phone maker is taking the MagSafe idea to the next level, creating solutions that work with both its own devices and Apple’s iPhones.

Oppo has been dropping hints about the Find X8 for quite some time, and in the latest teaser, the company has officially confirmed a key feature: 50W magnetic wireless charging support. Product manager Zhou Yibao shared a video on Weibo showcasing the magnetic wireless accessories that will launch with the Find X8 series (via Android Authority).

Every model in the Find X8 series will presumably support 50W wireless charging and reverse charging features. Alongside these capabilities, Zhou revealed an exciting lineup of magnetic wireless charging accessories, including magnetic cases, a 5,000mAh magnetic power bank, and a 50W magnetic charger. Interestingly, these accessories will also work with iPhones, giving Apple users more options for magnetic charging.

While the Find X8 series boasts impressive magnetic charging features, you'll need a case for the accessories to work properly. This might stem from Apple's patents on integrating magnets directly into the phone. The specifics are still a bit fuzzy, but it seems that Oppo's setup probably doesn’t stick to the Qi2 standard. Additionally, Oppo has revealed plans to make wireless charging a standard feature for all future Find series models, including the Find N series, and expand its ecosystem with more compatible accessories.

Oppo seems to be taking a lot of inspiration from Apple

In other news, leaker Yogesh Brar has revealed some juicy details about the Find X8 Pro, claiming it will feature a dual periscope zoom camera that looks like it was borrowed straight from the Find X7 Ultra.

Another highlight of the Find X8 Pro specs is its battery and charging features. The phone supposedly boasts a massive 5,800mAh battery, and Oppo claims this is thanks to new battery cell tech that boosts energy density while keeping the same size as their previous 5,000mAh packs. Plus, Oppo might throw in some Apple-inspired features for the Find X8 series, like a physical camera button similar to what’s found on the iPhone 16 lineup.