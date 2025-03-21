Beats Solo Buds $53 $80 Save $27 The Beats Solo Buds deliver custom-built sound, up to 18 hours of battery, and one of their lowest prices ever while this deal lasts. $53 at Amazon $60 at Best Buy

Some of the best wireless earbuds deals going on right now are coming out of the Beats lineup, and Amazon has a deal on the Beats Solo Buds that drops their price by an impressive 34%. The Solo Buds are marked down to just $53, which is within a few dollars of their lowest price ever. They regularly cost $80, making this deal good for a savings of $27. Best Buy also has the Solo Buds discounted to a similar price of $60.

Related Best wireless earbuds in 2025 Your ears deserve the best, so choose the best wireless earbuds

Why you should buy the Beats Solo Buds wireless earbuds

We consider the Beats Solo Buds to be among the best budget true wireless earbuds. In fact, we find them to be the most comfortable fit among their competition. They come in a super portable package, with their case being the smallest the Beats lineup has to offer. These earbuds will easily tuck away into a backpack or purse when they're not in use, and many people won't even find them obtrusive in a pants pocket.

But despite their tiny form factor, the Beats Solo Buds manage to deliver a lot of performance. They have a custom-built sound system, with dual-layer drivers that minimize distortions and ensure high-fidelity sound. You'll get up to 18 hours of playback on a single charge with these earbuds, and if you happen to run them dry, they'll get an hour of playback out of just five minutes of charge time.

These are a nice, affordable listening option for both Android and Apple users, and they'll easily connect to your device via Bluetooth. You'll find controls for your audio playback built into the earbuds themselves, and while the Solo Buds don't include ANC or a transparency mode, they do have the capability to handle things like phone calls and video chats.

Whether you're on the lookout for a set of the best wireless earbuds or something more affordable, the Beats Solo Buds fit right into a middle ground that makes them a worthy consideration for all shoppers. Amazon currently has them marked down to just $53, which is one of their lowest prices ever, and a welcome discount from their regular price of $80.