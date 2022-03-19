Have you been waiting to get wireless earbuds either because you still consider wires the reliable way to go or because you think Bluetooth gear is too expensive? Time to reconsider. Earbud models sometimes stay on the market long after release, so getting an excellent pair for a great price is sometimes just a waiting game. Woot has a deal on JBL's Live 300TWS Premium earbuds that should fit that bill, down from an original price of $150 to just $38.

Source: Woot

These JBLs can last 6 hours on one charge, and you can access noise control features like Ambient Aware (for diving into the music) and TalkThru, which allows for easy conversation while you listen to your own personal soundtrack. Live 300TWS Premium earbuds have touch controls if you really need them, but hands-free stereo calling and volume adjustments are available too. When you're setting up the earbuds in the JBL headphones app, you can select whichever voice assistant you want to use, Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa.

Source: Woot

One of the best things about wireless earbuds is the way they provide for a little more freedom of movement, which is vital if you like to work out with music or listen to audiobooks while walking or running. The Live 300 headphones are fitness-friendly, sweat-proof and water-resistant with IPX5 certification.

Be sure to get in on this deal before it's too late — 75% off JBL Live 300TWS earbuds won't last long. Woot says the sale lasts three more days or until sold out.

$38 at Woot

The best Android phones in 2022

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author