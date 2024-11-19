Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra $1000 $1420 Save $420 Samsung's best Android phone of 2024 — the Galaxy S24 — is available with a big discount for Black Friday, dropping its price to $1,000. Even better, with Samsung's double the storage offer, you get the 512GB variant for the price of 256GB. $1000 at Samsung

Want a phone with a big, bright display that packs the latest AI features and delivers all-day battery life? The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra should be at the top of your list, featuring Galaxy AI, which provides a comprehensive set of AI-powered features to make your everyday life easier. Other aspects of the phone are equally impressive, including quad rear cameras, a feature-packed Android skin, and a long software update policy. The only bummer is the cost, with prices for Samsung's 2024 flagship starting from $1,300.

An insane deal on Samsung's online store ahead of Black Friday makes things a bit easier, dropping the Galaxy S24 Ultra to $1,000. And that's for the 512GB variant, helping you save a whopping $420.

Why you should not miss this amazing deal on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Samsung's flagship phones set the standard for other Android phones to beat. The Galaxy S24 Ultra is no different, standing out for its big and bright 6.8-inch QHD+ 120Hz OLED panel. It is also the only phone on the market that uses Corning's Gorilla Armor cover glass, which helps cut down on reflections. The bundled S Pen will enable you to express your creativity freely and make taking notes a breeze.

Another highlight of the Galaxy S24 Ultra is Galaxy AI. It packs several useful features like AI-powered summaries in the voice recorder and Notes app, Instant Slow-Mo, Generative Edit, etc. The internals of the Galaxy S24 Ultra are as impressive as its outside, featuring a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, 12GB RAM, a 200MP primary camera, and a 5,000mAh battery.

There's little reason why you should not buy the Galaxy S24 Ultra. If the steep price is one of them, Samsung's early Black Friday deal takes care of that. Its online store is doubling the storage at no extra cost. On top of that, you can get an instant $420 discount on Samsung-exclusive colors. This brings the price of the $1,420 Galaxy S24 Ultra with 512GB storage to $1000.

If you opt for the non-exclusive colors, the discount drops to $300. You can trade in an old smartphone to save even more, up to $800. Even better, you can bundle a Galaxy Watch Ultra or Galaxy Buds 3 Pro with your purchase and save 30% on them. Samsung even lets you pay in four installments every two weeks without charging additional interest.

Irrespective of whether you have a phone to trade in, Samsung's Black Friday deal on the Galaxy S24 Ultra is too good to miss. You won't find an Android flagship with seven years of OS updates and impressive specs for such a tempting price.